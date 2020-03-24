IDES - Home

IDES Offices Closed to the Public Until Further Notice

​3/19/20 - The health and safety of our customers and staff are of highest importance. In order to protect everyone through social distancing, IDES offices are closed to the public until further notice. 

You may access IDES services using the following methods:To file an Unemployment Insurance claim, click here.

If you have questions about Unemployment Insurance, please call our Customer Service Center at 800-244-5631 or 866-488-4016 TTY.
To certify for Unemployment Insurance benefits, click here or call Tele-Serve at 312-338-4337 Monday - Friday 5:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
To post your resume, search job postings, or find a job, visit www.illinoisjoblink.com
Unemployment Rate Down in Thirteen Metro Areas - Record Lows in January for Four Metros, 52 Counties

​​3/19/20 - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in January in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs increased in four Illinois metropolitan areas and decreased in ten.

Illinois Employment Security Advisory Board

​3/16/20 - This agenda conforms to the requirements of Section 2.02 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act (5 ILCS 120/02). Any individual planning to attend who will need an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act should notify the ADA coordinator at (312) 793-9290 or (888) 340-1007 (TTY/Texnet).

See more News and Announcements ...​


COVID-19 and Unemployment Benefits

3/13/20  - Unemployment benefits may be available to some individuals whose unemployment is attributable to COVID-19. IDES recently adopted emergency rules to try to make the unemployment insurance system as responsive to the current situation as possible.
FAQ for COVID-19 and Unemployment Benefits

   
​​

